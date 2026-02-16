Guinness Global Investors has hired experienced fixed income specialist Craig Veysey to drive the firm's expansion into fixed income, it announced today.

Veysey (pictured) has 25 years’ experience of managing active global fixed income strategies. He previously served as the lead fund manager of the strategic bond strategy at Man GLG, and he previously worked for Sanlam Investments, where he launched a Strategic Bond Fund.

He has also held senior global bond portfolio management roles at Scottish Widows and Mellon and was part of the global fixed income team at HSBC.

Guinness said it expects to launch funds with Craig Veysey as investment manager by the end of 2026.

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Global Investors, said: “We are excited to have Craig develop a fixed income offering that complements our range of quality equity funds. Building on his long experience, we are confident we can provide good long-term returns through fluctuating market cycles to our clients.”