Wealth management technology solutions specialist Graphene, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, has taken over ownership and operation of the Marlborough Select Platform, which is an investment platform for advisers and their clients.

The move will combine Select’s established platform operation and Graphene’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution with the aim of creating a market-leading offering for wealth managers seeking control over every layer of their value chain, from data to delivery.

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved the transfer of the platform from Marlborough to Graphene.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marlborough will continue to hold a strategic investment in Graphene to support the company, founded by Kevin Mitchell and Robert Kelly, in its mission of enabling the next generation of wealth management businesses.

Kevin Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of Graphene, said: “The combination of the established Select business and Graphene’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service model creates a market-leading solution for wealth managers.

“This move significantly enhances our ability to help clients take full ownership of their value chain – a critical advantage in today’s evolving wealth management landscape.”

He added: “The transfer of Select – alongside the continued and valued support of Marlborough and its founder and Chairman, Andrew Staley – marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Graphene’s growth story.”

Richard Goodall (pictured), CEO of Marlborough, said: “We have a strong relationship with Graphene, who are an outstanding business, and we’re confident Select has an exciting future as part of their next-generation wealth management technology proposition.”

Advisers and their clients will continue to use the platform as normal. Marlborough’s platform team have moved to new roles within the Marlborough group. This includes the appointment of Fran Zuch, formerly Director of Platform Operations and Technology, as Marlborough’s Chief Data Officer.

Marlborough and Graphene have close ties, with Marlborough’s chairman, Andrew Staley, a shareholder in Graphene, and the two businesses collaborating on a number of strategic initiatives.