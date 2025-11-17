Former UK chancellor George Osborne is being tipped as a top candidate for the role of HSBC chair.

Osborne, who was chancellor from 2010 until 2016, is said to have been approached during the summer about becoming the successor to Mark Tucker, according to Sky News, and is now one of three remaining contenders alongside Naguib Kheraj and Kevin Sneader.

The banking giant has been on the hunt to replace Tucker for almost a year. Tucker stepped down at the end of September to return to insurer AIA as its non-executive chair but remains an adviser to the HSBC board.

Former KPMG vice-chairman Brendan Nelson was appointed interim chair of HSBC last month.

Since stepping down as an MP, Osborn has held several roles, including adviser to BlackRock and editor of the London Evening Standard. He is currently a partner at Robey Warshaw, the merger advisory firm recently acquired by Evercore, as well as an adviser to Coinbase and chair of both the British Museum and Lingotto Investment Management.