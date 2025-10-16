Former Aviva boss David Barral has died in a what has been described as a horror 'fireball' crash after reports that his Aston Martin car veered off the road and collided with a tree.

According to various reports, the 63-year-old businessman died near Wetherby in West Yorkshire after the crash earlier today. Barral held a number of key roles within some of the UK's best known financial services companies including 15+ years at Aviva where he held the CEO of UK and Ireland role at Aviva between June 2011- May 2015

Police are still investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Barral's death will no doubt send shockwaves through the industry given its tragic circumstances.

This article first appeared on II's sister title International Adviser earlier today.