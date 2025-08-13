Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provider First Trust has launched four new UCITS ETFs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), taking its total number of funds available to UK investors to 46.

The new ETFs include:

First Trust Vest US Equity Max Buffer UCITS ETF – June (MJUN)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers UCITS ETF (RDVY)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance UCITS ETF (AIRR)

First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Global Water UCITS ETF (H2O)

MJUN is an actively-managed fund aiming to match the price return of the S&P 500 up to a predetermined upside cap, before fees and expenses, while seeking to provide the maximum available buffer against losses on the index.

RDVY is a passive, index-tracking fund aiming to provide results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers index.

AIRR is also a passive, index-tracking fund, seeking to generally match the price and yield of the RBA American Industrial Renaissance index.

Meanwhile, H20 is a passive index-tracker that aims for its investment results to correspond to the price and yield of the Nasdaq Clean Edge Global Water index.

Rupert Haddon, managing director at First Trust Global Portfolios, said: “From offering a level of downside protection through our Target Outcome Buffer Series to tapping into themes like the US industrial renaissance and sustainable water solutions, these listings enhance access for UK investors to innovative investment opportunities.”

First Trust launched a global aerospace and defence UCITS ETF on the LSE in December last year.