Around 900 clients from the failed Hartley Pensions have now successfully had their SIPP pension plans transferred over to Liverpool-based SIPP provider IFGL Pensions.

In a statement today (10 January), IFGL said these SIPPs represent the first plans to transfer out of Hartley Pensions, which went into administration in July 2022 with more than 16,000 clients on its books.

Since July 2022, the plans have been overseen by the Administrators, UHY Hacker Young. IFGL Pensions has been working closely with UHY Hacker Young to effect the transfer.

Now that the SIPPs have been onboarded by IFGL Pensions, clients will be able to interact with their pension plans as normal.

IFGL pensions managing director Rachel Meadows (pictured) said: “This draws a line under what has been a worrying and uncertain time for those clients whose pension plans have been held in Administration.

"These transferring clients can be reassured that they can now re-engage with their pensions in a normal way, and our team will work with clients and their financial advisers to make sure any outstanding issues can be resolved.”

A further tranche of the Hartley Pensions book is also already in the process of transferring over to IFGL Pensions, and this is due to complete by the end of February.