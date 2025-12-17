Fiduciary Trust International hires wealth director for South Florida office

Global wealth manager Fiduciary Trust International has hired Andres Rodriguez as a wealth director based in its Coral Gables office in Florida.

Rodriguez joins from Banco Santander Private Bank in Miami, where he was a private banker and executive director and developed customised wealth management strategies.

Prior to that he worked at Citi Private Bank Latam in Miami for nearly 20 years, having begun his career in wealth management at Ameriprise Financial Advisors in Miami.

Michael Cabanas, regional managing director for Coral Gables at Fiduciary Trust International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, said: “Andres has an impressive track record of delivering customised financial solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients, in the US and Latin American markets, while growing assets under management and leading high-performance teams.

“His expertise across investment strategies, estate planning, credit facilities, and regulatory compliance will help us provide financial peace of mind to more families in South Florida who have business interests and other assets in Latin America.”

Rodriguez said: “Ultra-high-net-worth families with connections to the expansive Latin American market have unique needs for preserving and growing wealth, while remaining in compliance with regulations in multiple jurisdictions.

“The Fiduciary Trust International platform offers access to tailored financial strategies and products that can enable clients and their families to achieve their goals.”