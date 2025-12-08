Fidelity International has hired Santander Asset Management’s Samantha Ricciardi as head of EMEA, following Christian Staub’s decision to step down.

Based in Madrid, Ricciardi will lead the growth and strategic development of the EMEA from March 2025.

At Santander, Ricciardi spearheaded a wide range of strategic initiatives. Previously, she held senior roles at BlackRock, including managing director for EMEA and country head for BlackRock Mexico.

Staub will transition into an advisory position in the coming months.

Keith Metters, president at Fidelity International, said: “Samantha is a dynamic and highly accomplished leader with a remarkable track record across the EMEA region.

“We are delighted to welcome her to Fidelity International as we continue to strengthen our leadership team and accelerate our strategic ambitions for clients and partners.”

He added: “We are grateful for Christian’s significant contributions and are pleased that he will continue to support the business in an advisory capacity.”