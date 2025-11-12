AES International has cautioned that “speculation rarely matches reality” amid widespread concerns about potential tax changes in the upcoming UK Budget as the Treasury seeks additional revenue.

The Dubai-based wealth management firm has released guidance for expatriates and internationally mobile professionals ahead of the Chancellor’s financial statement on 26 November, addressing key areas under discussion, from capital gains tax to inheritance planning.

Sam Instone, CEO of AES International, said: "Budget season always brings speculation, but expatriates need perspective, not panic.

“Whether you hold UK property, maintain pension arrangements, or have family connections, understanding your position matters more than reacting to rumours."

He added: "Every year brings predictions of sweeping changes. Those who prepare intelligently rather than react emotionally consistently achieve better outcomes. It's about controlling what you can control, not trying to predict what you can't."

AES International suggests clients focus on four fundamental principles regardless of the Chancellor’s plans, emphasising that proper financial planning transcends any single Budget:

Understanding existing arrangements and exposures

Ensuring appropriate use of available allowances

Maintaining globally diversified strategies

Reviewing cross-border positions systematically

"When the Chancellor delivers her statement, those who benefit most won't be those who've been following every headline," added Instone. "They'll be those who've maintained sound strategies built on principles, not predictions."

Watch the full video analysis here.