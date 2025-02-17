EQT AB (EQT) has appointed Per Franzén as new CEO and managing partner, effective as of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 27 May 2025.

During this transition period, Christian Sinding will remain as CEO.

Per Franzén (pictured) has spent nearly two decades at EQT, currently serving as deputy managing partner and head of Private Capital Europe & North America.

He is currently based in London but has previously worked in the Stockholm and Munich offices. He has been involved in a number of investments, including Anticimex, IVC Evidensia and IFS. Prior to joining EQT, he spent six years at Morgan Stanley’s London and Stockholm offices working in M&A, Leveraged Finance and Nordic Banking.

The statement today (17 February) that he has been instrumental to EQT’s growth and success, most recently leading the €22bn raise of EQT X, which was the largest private equity fund closed globally in 2024.

After the transition, Sinding will become an institutional partner. In this role he will chair the EQT Council, which brings together some of EQT’s most experienced leaders with external expertise to build partnerships and provide EQT and its clients the insights needed to stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. He will also continue to chair the Global Investment Forum and remain a member of several investment committees

Per Franzén said: “It is an honour to be appointed CEO of EQT. I am truly passionate about the firm, having spent most of my career here, and I am deeply committed to building on the fantastic global platform we have established under Christian’s leadership. It’s exciting to lead EQT into its next chapter together with the team and the support of the Board, and I’m grateful that Christian will remain at EQT as an Institutional Partner. I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders, while upholding our core values.”

Sinding said: “As I reflect on my journey with EQT so far, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together as a firm. Going from being employee number eleven to having nearly two thousand fantastic colleagues in over twenty markets is an unforgettable journey. Together, we have shown that a values-driven firm, which attracts and retains exceptional people, can deliver excellent performance that in the process benefits both our clients and the world at large.

“I would like to thank Conni and the rest of the Board for their support during my time as CEO. I am proud to hand over the leadership to Per and as Chair of the Council and Global Investment Forum, as well as through my membership of several investment committees, I am excited to continue supporting EQT.”

Conni Jonsson, chairperson of the Board of EQT, said: “Christian has taken EQT through a period of remarkable transformation. His vision, dedication and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in establishing EQT’s leading global position. He successfully led us through our 2019 IPO and has had a relentless attention to performance and culture as EQT has expanded into new markets and strategies. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Christian and I am pleased that he will become an Institutional Partner.”

“This is the next logical step for EQT and we now enter an exciting new phase with Per at the helm. I have worked with Per for nearly two decades, so I know he is a role model for EQT’s distinct values and performance-driven culture. As Head of EQT Private Capital Europe & North America, Per has proven his ability to build and lead a large, multi-strategy, international team.

"I look forward to supporting him on this next step and am confident that with Per as CEO, thanks to his experience and performance mindset, EQT will continue delivering outstanding results for our clients and shareholders.”