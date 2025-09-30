Eisler Capital is closing its hedge fund due to poor returns, shrinking assets and rising costs.

The Eisler Capital Multi Strategy fund is winding down and capital will be returned to investors early next year, the firm told clients yesterday (29 September), Bloomberg News reported.

Clients will not be able to withdraw their money while the firm liquidates its trades.

The London-based investment firm was established by Edward Eisler in 2015 and has 250 employees and nine offices around the globe, across the UK, Europe, US and Middle East.

Eisler had previously cut 15% of its workforce earlier this year to address rising costs.

In the client letter Eisler said the struggle to recruit and retain top traders was becoming increasingly expensive.

“After careful consideration of these factors and others, including the application of projected 2026 costs on an anticipated smaller capital base, we are no longer confident of our ability to achieve the fund’s investment objective.

“The most responsible course of action now is to return capital to our investors.”