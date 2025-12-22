The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has predicted a record year for net sales of UCITS funds in 2025.

Statistics published by the trade body today (22 December) show UCITS recorded net inflows of €84bn in October, up slightly from the €78bn recorded in September.

Thomas Tilley, senior economist at EFAMA, said: “With already more than €700bn in net inflows over the first 10 months of the year, 2025 could set a new record for UCITS net sales.”

Investors piled into UCITS money market funds with the sector seeing net inflows of €23bn, compared to €7bn in September.

Long-term UCITS funds (excluding money market funds) saw net inflows of €60bn, down from €72bn in September, with ETF UCITS proving the most popular, with €41bn in net inflows, up from €36bn the previous month.

Equity funds registered net inflows of €12bn, down from €27bn in September, while bond funds saw net inflows of €34bn, down €29bn on the previous month, and multi-asset funds remained largely static with net inflows of €9bn.

AIFs recorded net inflows of €5bn, down from €9bn in September and the total net assets of UCITS and AIFs increased by 2.2% to €25.1trn.