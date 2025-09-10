Crestbridge Family Office Services has appointed Steve Le Seelleur as managing director as the Jersey-based business pursues a "bold and ambitious" growth strategy.

In his new role Le Seelleur will work alongside CEO Heather Tibbo and chairman Steve Sokić – who also joined the firm this year – in leading the team of trust professionals and overseeing the delivery of client service.

Le Seelleur was previously at Equiom, where he was managing director of the Jersey office, and before that he was a director and member of the executive committee of HSBC Private Bank’s trust business in Jersey.

Tibbo said: “Since establishing the business in 2013, our vision has always been to set new standards of technical expertise and service excellence within our discipline. A senior executive team that can clearly demonstrate those qualities is absolutely critical, and for that reason I’m delighted to welcome someone of Steve’s calibre to the business.

“The experience and knowledge he has gained throughout his career, together with his proven ability to lead and develop teams and his belief in the importance of client service, will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients with their wealth planning needs and pursue our bold and ambitious growth plans.”

Le Seelleur added: “It’s a privilege to be joining a business that shares my own values, that demonstrates such a positive people culture, and that has a high-end portfolio of global clients.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Heather and Steve, as well as my colleagues right across the business, to help us achieve our collective goals.”