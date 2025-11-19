Crédit Agricole subsidiary Indosuez Wealth Management has acquired Wealth Dynamix as it looks to draw on new digital capabilities for its institutional clients.

Having taken a 70% majority stake in Wealth Dynamix in 2023, Indosuez has now acquired the entire share capital of the wealth tech firm.

Wealth Dynamix specialises in client lifecycle management solutions for private banks, wealth management, and asset management players around the world. Founded in 2012, Wealth Dynamix operates globally through offices in France, Switzerland, and Lithuania.

As part of the deal, Wealth Dynamix will retain its autonomous governance structure to preserve its culture of innovation and rapid product development.

Romain Jérome, who was chief digital officer at Indosuez for six years, has been appointed CEO of Wealth Dynamix and will be based in London.