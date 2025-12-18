US crypto exchange Coinbase has appointed former Chancellor of the Exchequer George ‌Osborne to head up its internal advisory council.

The appointment is part of a move by Coinbase to increase its influence on policymaking outside the US, Reuters reports.

Osborne sits on the global advisory council at Coinbase having joined the crypto exchnage as an adviser in ​January 2024.

He is currently a partner at Robey Warshaw, a boutique investment bank, and 9Yards Capital, a growth stage venture capital firm. Osborne is also a visiting professor at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and chair of Lingotto Investment Management.

Previously, Osborne was the editor-in-chief of London’s Evening Standard newspaper, prior to which he was the UK’s Chancellor between 2010 and 2016 and First Secretary of State from 2015 to 2016. He was also an adviser to the BlackRock Investment Institute from 2017 to 2021.