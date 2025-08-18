The City of London Police has secured an Interpol Silver Notice to assist in tracing and recovering assets belonging to convicted fraudster Anthony Constantinou.

Constantinou was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court on 9 June 2023, having been found guilty of seven charges including fraud by false representation, fraudulent trading, and money laundering. He was also disqualified from serving as a company director for 25 years.

However, he absconded during his trial and an international manhunt is underway, according to the City of London Police.

On 19 June, a confiscation order under Section 6 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 was also made against him in his absence for £64m. Failure to satisfy the order will result in a further 14 years of imprisonment.

Constantinou ran Capital World Markets, which offered investors returns of 60% per year on allegedly risk-free foreign exchange markets.

The Silver Notice was requested following intelligence indicating that Constantinou holds assets in multiple foreign regions, the City of London Police said in a statement. The Silver Notice enables member countries to request and share information related to assets linked to criminals across international borders.

Nik Adams, deputy commissioner from the City of London Police, said: “This is a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering justice and compensating the many victims of Constantinou. We recognise the profound impact this has had on those involved, and we are actively working to ensure they receive the compensation they deserve.

“Through close partnership working - both nationally and with our international counterparts, we will now work to recover potential assets held abroad and apply to confiscate them."