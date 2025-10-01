Capital International Group has acquired fund services provider APW Investors (APWIL) as part of its growth strategy in Jersey.

The deal, which follows Capital International’s acquisition of Jersey-based Martello Asset Management in 2024, sees APWIL leave its parent company Affinity Private Wealth to join the independent investment firm.

Total assets overseen by the combined asset management business units in the Isle of Man and Jersey now stand at approximately £1.5bn.

Ben Stott, managing director at APWIL, said both firms have a long-term commitment to responsible investing; both are signatories of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

“Joining Capital International marks a natural evolution for APWIL,” he said.

“We saw in Capital International a firm whose core values of integrity, innovation and excellence resonated deeply with our own, alongside a long-term commitment to responsible investing.

“Their client first culture and Conscious Capital ethos ensure our investment philosophy continues without compromise, and with even greater reach.”

Antony Kelsey, head of asset management at Capital International and managing director of Capital International (Jersey), added: “This acquisition is about purpose-led growth. It unites two teams that share a commitment to independence, sustainable value creation and pragmatic execution.

“In Jersey, it significantly strengthens our local leadership presence, while ensuring our clients benefit from both boutique service and access to global capabilities.”