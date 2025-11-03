Canada Life has been awarded the top financial strength rating across its international life companies from independent ratings specialist AKG.

Canada Life International, CLI Institutional, and Canada Life International Assurance (Ireland) have achieved the ‘A, Superior’ rating for the second year.

The companies also achieved the maximum score – five stars – in the supporting ratings, which assess areas such as image and strategy, and business performance.

Canada Life International has received five stars for all supporting ratings since 2015.

Sean Christian, CEO, Canada Life International and managing director – wealth division, Canada Life UK, said: “AKG is widely known as the gold standard in assessing international bond providers, and we are delighted to have achieved their highest possible ratings once again.

“We are also proud to have sustained five-star ratings in all supporting assessment areas for the past decade.”

He added: “The AKG assessment references our parental ownership, Great-West Lifeco, one of the oldest life companies in Canada.

“Our industry has experienced numerous ownership changes through private equity investment and disinvestment, and it is clear from speaking to advisers that they and their clients value the long-term certainty and stability that our parental ownership gives them.”