UK wealth manager Brooks Macdonald has been appointed the official wealth management partner to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

BAFTA is a charity championing the screen arts across film, games and television and is made up of over 14,000 creative professionals.

As BAFTA's official wealth management partner, Brooks Macdonald will help professional actors and creatives manage their finances. Starting in 2026, this will include an expansion of BAFTA’s Prince William BAFTA Bursary Programme to help individuals facing financial barriers to progress in their careers.

Andrea Montague, Brooks Macdonald CEO, said: “We are delighted to become BAFTA’s official wealth management partner. Brooks Macdonald is dedicated to delivering the highest standards for our clients."

Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO, added: “As a world-renowned awards body and an arts charity, BAFTA breaks down the barriers to opportunity so that the screen arts are open to everyone, not just those who can afford it.

"This generous support from Brooks Macdonald will enable us to deliver our programmes with renewed ambition and reach more people than ever.”