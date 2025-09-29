London to Dubai: Consult Group Worldwide’s Role in the Rise of Alternative Investment Solutions

In a financial landscape shaped by private credit, alternative assets, and investor demand for capital protection and liquidity, specialist investment firms are quietly reshaping how institutional money flows. One of them is Consult Group Worldwide (CGW), a boutique capital-raising intermediary with offices in London and Dubai.

Founded more than a decade ago by Founder Peter Doyle, pictured above, CGW positions itself as a bridge between issuers and institutional investors, with a focus on structured debt, private credit, and alternative strategies. While not the biggest player in the market, the firm has carved out a distinct niche by sourcing, originating, and structuring opportunities that meet institutional-grade standards.

A Growing Appetite for Private Credit

Private credit has been one of the fastest-growing asset classes of the past decade, with projections suggesting it could surpass $3 trillion in assets under management by 2028. Investors, ranging from family offices and private banks to pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, are seeking fixed-income alternatives that deliver stability without compromising returns.

This is where CGW has built traction. The firm has been currently mandated in institutional litigation funding, known for its uncorrelated returns. Its legacy in the fixed income arena saw the team structure over $1.4 billion in MTN note programmes in a variety of industry sectors, including impact Investments, ESG, Real Estate, and private equity.

“Investors today are focused on two things: capital protection and yield,” says Peter Doyle, Founder & CEO of CGW. “Our role is to ensure the products we raise capital for are built with both in mind, while giving issuers access to our global network of institutional investors.”

The SOS Model

At the heart of CGW’s approach is what Doyle calls the SOS model: Sourcing, Originating, Structuring:

Sourcing: identifying institutional-grade opportunities through global networks and intelligence.

identifying institutional-grade opportunities through global networks and intelligence. Originating: securing exclusive allocations directly from issuers.

securing exclusive allocations directly from issuers. Structuring: building products with robust protections and compliance, designed for international distribution.

This formula has helped CGW earn credibility in a competitive sector, especially among institutional investors who value trust, transparency, and compliance.

Global Reach, Boutique Agility

With hubs in London and Dubai, CGW’s network stretches across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Unlike large investment banks, CGW takes a boutique approach, working closely with issuers to tailor products before introducing them to investors. The firm also operates licensing and franchise partnerships, enabling regional operators to tap into CGW’s infrastructure and pipeline while bringing local market expertise.

“Ultimately, we see ourselves as a connector,” Doyle notes. “Capital doesn’t recognise borders, but it does demand structure, compliance, and credibility. That’s where we come in.”

Looking Ahead

As alternative investments move further into the mainstream, firms like CGW are shaping access and setting standards. By focusing on sectors such as litigation funding and private credit, and keeping capital protection at the centre, CGW is positioning itself at the heart of an institutional shift.

For Doyle, the mission is clear: “We’re building a platform for investors who want more than just yield; they want the confidence that their capital is protected and deployed into opportunities that make sense in today’s market.”