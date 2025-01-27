Aladdin Wealth, BlackRock’s wealth management platform, is integrating technology by Zurich-based fintech, Investment Navigator, to further enhance its cross-border compliance and product suitability capabilities and enable financial advisers to make more informed portfolio recommendations for end investors.

The integrated solution will streamline regulatory checks while strengthening efficiency and transparency for advisors when managing and distributing investments internationally in the Aladdin Wealth platform.

Launched in 2014, Investment Navigator’s digital solutions embed regulatory and offering checks as well as selling restrictions into the investment management process, across proposals, proposal check out, and trading checks.

The integration into Aladdin Wealth expands the platform’s capabilities to include product-level suitability, product tax suitability, mandatory documentation and cross-border checks directly into advisory proposals.

This eliminates external, manual processes and improves portfolio personalization that is tailored to clients’ needs across regions. Investment Navigator’s key functions include helping advisors create validated buy-lists and seamlessly append important documents and reports to client proposals. These enhancements enable Aladdin Wealth clients to construct and service portfolios with even more speed and accuracy.

Venu Krishnamurthy, Global Head of Aladdin Wealth at BlackRock, commented: "Wealth management is going through a transformation with more financial advisors turning to technology to deliver tailored solutions at scale. Through our collaboration with Investment Navigator, clients can now seamlessly manage the complexities of cross-border investing within Aladdin Wealth, further enhancing the unique “language of portfolios” that our platform offers across the entire investment lifecycle.”

Alberto Rama, CEO of Investment Navigator, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with BlackRock and integrate our technology into the Aladdin Wealth platform. Our wide range of checking capabilities, in particular in the fields of cross-border activities, product distribution and product documentation, will complement Aladdin Wealth's robust risk analytics and portfolio management tools, providing a comprehensive solution for investment professionals."

For Investment Navigator, the collaboration enables deeper integration of its services into the workflow of financial institutions, while opening opportunities for global client reach.

The expansion of Aladdin Wealth’s capabilities underlines BlackRock's ambition to leverage technology to deliver whole portfolio solutions for clients., the statement further said. Through expanding the Aladdin Wealth platform, BlackRock would be "unifying the investment management process for a broader range of investors, delivering a more efficient and cost-effective operating model to help clients grow at scale".