Asset manager BlackRock is planning to launch a local iShares exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform in Taiwan.

Its first Taiwan-listed ETF, the BlackRock iShares S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, will be open for subscription from September 30 to October 3, the company said.

The ETF will track the S&P 500’s top 50 companies by market cap, featuring companies including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta.

"Taiwan’s capital markets are rapidly aligning with international standards, and investors’ demand for professional and diversified products is growing stronger," said Tiffany Hsieh, BlackRock's head of Taiwan.