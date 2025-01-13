Independent global investment consultancy, bfinance, today (13 January) unveiled the launch of bfinance Access, a new service for wealth managers to deliver customised private markets investment solutions to clients.

High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) remain significantly underexposed to private markets, with allocations averaging just 2% compared to the 10–50% typically held by institutional investors such as pension funds, insurers and endowments.

Although access to private markets has become increasingly feasible through platforms and semi-liquid offerings, the challenge for wealth managers is navigating an overwhelming opportunity set, gaining access to the best funds, and constructing thoughtful investment solutions tailored to the target client set.

bfinance Access provides wealth managers with independent, fully bespoke solutions to address this need. It combines over 25 years of institutional expertise—gained from advising on more than US$290 billion of investment activity—with select advanced infrastructure and technology providers. The service empowers wealth managers throughout their private markets journey, offering programme and portfolio design, implementation, and post-investment support.

The statement further said the new service gives the ability to deliver highly tailored private markets solutions enables firms to create new long-term recurring revenue streams, retain clients through improved performance outcomes, and position wealth managers as market innovators to drive new client acquisition.

For clients, the addition of thoughtfully diversified private markets exposure can enhance returns across all traditional investment profiles by ~7-10% without materially increasing overall risk, bfinance said.

David Vafai, founder and CEO of bfinance, said: “The democratisation of private market investment is transforming wealth management. At bfinance, we have long tracked this evolution, identifying where our expertise in private markets advisory can deliver the greatest value. With bfinance Access, we are empowering wealth managers with a truly independent, tailored, and holistic solution. Combining over 25 years of experience with advanced structural and technological innovation, we are uniquely positioned to help wealth managers, and their clients, unlock the full potential of private markets.”

The new service is led by Bradley Budd, head of bfinance Access, who brings a wealth of leadership experience from his time as a British Army Officer, as well as a diverse career in financial services between Bank of America and private markets FinTech, Titanbay, where he most recently served as partnerships director. Budd plays a central role in driving the initiative, ensuring that bfinance Access offers wealth managers the tools, expertise, and resources they need to succeed.

Budd said: “Our mission with bfinance Access is to empower wealth managers to harness the transformative potential of private markets. Acting as an extension of our clients’ teams, we simplify the complexity of private markets, enabling firms to drive growth, improve client outcomes, and enhance their competitive edge. By combining institutional-grade investment solutions with a truly client-centric approach, we help wealth managers achieve stronger results and deliver exceptional value.”

Supporting this initiative is Alex Bozoglou, head of managed investment solutions, who brings over a decade of private markets experience, including at Adams Street Partners. His role is pivotal in designing and delivering customised solutions for wealth managers. With his deep understanding of private markets and strong industry relationships, he ensures that bfinance Access meets the specific needs of adopting firms and their clients.

Bozoglou said: “Wealth managers today face the challenge of creating private markets solutions that resonate with clients and deliver tangible benefits. With bfinance Access, we help firms craft bespoke, market-ready programmes that unlock new opportunities for growth and enhance client engagement. Our approach is collaborative and adaptive, ensuring each solution is fully aligned with the needs of wealth managers and their clients.”

bfinance is a specialist consultant that provides investment implementation advice to pension funds and other institutional investors around the globe. Founded in 1999, the London headquartered firm has conducted engagements for more than 540+ clients in over 45 countries and now has eleven offices in ten countries.