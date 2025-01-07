Azets Wealth Management said today (7 January) that it has agreed a deal to acquire UK-based chartered financial planner company Laurus Associates Limited.

Established in 2002 by Karen Barwick and Colin Dawson, Laurus Associates offers a range of personal and corporate advice on investments, pensions and life assurance.

As one of the first in the North East to achieve chartered financial planner status in January 2009, Laurus Associates is trusted by clients with specialised financial needs and has a particular interest and expertise in trust planning, auto-enrolment, investment portfolios, pension property purchase and employee benefits advice, the statement said.

Azets said under the new ownership Laurus Associates clients could expect a continuation of the same quality of advice, reliability and support, as well as wider access to new services and specialisms.

The deal marks the latest growth milestone for Azets Wealth Management, which operates across the UK from hubs in the North East and Scotland.

It follows Azets’ recent acquisition of wealth management and chartered accountancy firm Milne Craig in Glasgow.

Barwick, Dawson and the Laurus Associates team will join Azets Wealth Management, "benefitting from new career opportunities and alignment with Azets' people-first culture".

Picture above shows Colin Dawson (left) and Karen Barwick (centre), directors at Laurus Associates Limited, with Mark Parkinson (right) CEO at Azets Wealth Management.

Karen Barwick, director at Laurus Associates, said: “We are excited to continue our journey as part of Azets Wealth Management, a company that shares our commitment to building long-lasting partnerships with clients, built on trust and quality advice. This new chapter is an opportunity to provide an even broader range of services and specialist expertise.”

Mark Parkinson, CEO at Azets Wealth Management, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Karen, Colin and the team into Azets Wealth Management. Laurus Associates is a firm I have admired for a number of years, as I’m aware many of their clients are referred by the professional services community in Newcastle.

"There is a clear cultural alignment between Azets Wealth Management and Laurus Associates, and their achievements over the past 23 years are outstanding. Our team will benefit significantly from their experience and specialised approach, and we hope that clients of Laurus Associates will feel our commitment to continuity and personalised advice.”

Contracts have been exchanged and the deal is expected to complete by the end of January 2025.

Azets is an international business advisory group, with 9,000 local experts in 190 locations across six countries, backed by progressive technology. We are united by one clear purpose: to improve the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities in a sustainable way.