AXA Global Healthcare has partnered with Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya and Executive Healthcare Solutions (EHS) to expand access to international private medical insurance across Africa.

Starting from last month, AXA policies in Kenya are now underwritten locally by Old Mutual with the aim of combining global healthcare standards with strong local expertise.

The partnership with EHS includes the transfer of its existing IPMI portfolio and the launch of the new Global Executive Health Plan, which will deliver global and regional cover to individuals and SMEs across major African markets.

Andy O'Cain, global head of distribution at AXA Health International, said: “Our goal is to become the leading player in East Africa's IPMI market, and this dual collaboration gives us the perfect platform to achieve that.