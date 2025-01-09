Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva PLC, has appointed Gita Bal as head of fixed income research.

In this newly created role, she will be based in London and will report to Fraser Lundie, global head of fixed income.

She will be responsible for leading the firm’s research team across global fixed income markets.

Gita joins the business from Fidelity International, where she spent the past 13 years in a variety of roles, mostly recently as Global Head of Research, Fixed Income. She previously held analyst roles at PIMCO and CreditSights.

Her appointment follows on from the announcement of Fraser Lundie’s hire in May 2024, and represents a further strengthening of Aviva Investors’ existing expertise across global fixed income markets.

Fraser Lundie, global head of fixed income, said: “I am hugely pleased to welcome Gita to our team. She brings with her experience and insights that will further support our efforts over 2025 and beyond. To be a leader within the fixed income space, it is essential to have a world class research function – and the appointment of Gita takes us towards that. The team and I look forward to working with her.”

Daniel McHugh, chief investment officer, said: “Fixed Income remains a central pillar of our investment offering, and as such we are thrilled to be able to further strengthen our team in this area with the appointment of Gita. We believe that her addition will unlock potential from across our existing fixed income team and ensure that our investment decisions in this space are being taken with the highest quality of information available.”