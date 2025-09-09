ASIC has cancelled the Australian financial services (AFS) licence of forex and derivatives brokerage company, Auric International Markets Pty Ltd (AIMS), effective from 11 August 2025.

AIMS’ AFS licence was cancelled after the company failed to submit financial statements, comply with the relevant financial services laws and meet the organisational competence requirements of an AFS licensee, ASIC said in a statement earlier today

AIMS also failed to pay industry funding levies for more than 12 months and failed to inform ASIC of changes to company details, including its business addresses and company officeholders.

ASIC can cancel or suspend an AFS licence if it believes it is likely to breach its general obligations under law, including the obligation to provide services efficiently, honestly and fairly.

Background

AIMS held AFS licence 430091 from 12 December 2012 to 13 August 2025.

It was authorised to carry on an Australian financial services business to provide financial product advice and deal in financial products including derivatives, foreign exchange contracts, debentures and securities to wholesale clients. AIMS ran the website www.aimsfx.com.au.

AIMS has the right to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.