Asia-Africa economic integration set to redefine global growth, says FSDC

Collaboration between Asia and Africa will redefine global growth in the 21st century, according to Hong Kong’s Financial Services Development Council (FSDC).

FSDC executive director King Au commented on the potential for Asia-Africa economic integration to mark the publication of a report on building investment relations between the two continents, produced by the Africa Roundtable of Financial Centres in collaboration with the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC).

The report – Unlocking Asia-Africa Opportunities – was commissioned by the FSDC in recognition of the shifts taking place in the financial markets of the two continents.

While Asian investors are seeking diversified destinations, Africa is becoming increasingly attractive as a tech-growth continent and African markets are deepening regional integration, a statement by the FSDC noted.

Hong Kong’s stable regulatory environment and sophisticated capital markets allow both public and private investors to efficiently channel funds into high-growth African sectors while African sovereign wealth funds and major corporations are increasingly leveraging Hong Kong for portfolio diversification, capital market access, and trade financing, the FSDC said.

The report, published in conjunction with the Asian Financial Forum that took place on 26 and 27 January, analyses the rapidly expanding trade, investment, and financial links between Asia and Africa and highlights the scale of untapped opportunities across priority sectors including financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, energy, agribusiness, and professional services.

It also examines the evolving role of financial centres as critical gateways for capital mobilisation, risk intermediation, and cross-border partnerships between both continents.

King Au, executive director, at the FSDC, said: “For decades, Hong Kong has served as the gateway to China and a critical nexus for Asia’s economic miracle. Today, we witness the dawn of another transformative epoch: the rapid acceleration of Asia-Africa economic integration.

“This is not a transient trend, but the foundation of a long-term partnership that will redefine global growth in the 21st century.”

Lamia Merzouki, chair of WAIFC, added: “Africa is entering a transformative era in which ambition, ingenuity, and strategic vision are redefining its place on the global stage. Landmark initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to unify 1.2 billion consumers into a single landscape of opportunity, exemplify this shift.

“At WAIFC, our mission is to ensure this promise is backed by a robust financial infrastructure. By aligning standards and facilitating seamless capital flows between African markets and strategic Asian hubs such as Hong Kong, we are turning Africa’s immense potential into tangible, global impact for generations to come.”