Appleby, a multi-jurisdictional provider of offshore legal and fiduciary services, has acquired Mayfair Trust Group, a well-established fiduciary services company based in Seychelles.

In a statement on 9 January, Appleby said this strategic acquisition further strengthened Appleby’s global footprint and expanded its ability to provide comprehensive fiduciary services to clients worldwide.

Since year 2000, Mayfair has been a provider of corporate, trust, and fiduciary services in Seychelles.

Malcolm Moller, group managing partner of Appleby, said: “Bringing Mayfair into our group is a significant milestone in our global growth strategy.

“The Seychelles is a vital jurisdiction for international business and asset structuring, and this acquisition allows us to offer our clients an even wider range of fiduciary solutions tailored to their specific needs. We are excited to welcome the talented team at Mayfair and look forward to working together to build on their excellent reputation in the market.”

The statement further said the deal aligns with its long-term vision to become a leading global provider of legal and fiduciary services across multiple jurisdictions, including Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Crown Dependencies, Asia, and the Indian Ocean regions.

Appleby said it "remains committed to offering clients a broad spectrum of solutions, including corporate structuring, trust administration and wealth planning, supported by in-depth local knowledge and expertise.

"The transition will be seamless for clients and intermediaries of Mayfair, who will continue to receive the same high level of service they have come to expect, now backed by the broader resources, technology, and global expertise of Appleby."