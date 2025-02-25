New York-headquartered Apollo and Bridge Investment Group have entered into a definitive agreement for Apollo to acquire Bridge in an all-stock transaction with an equity value of approximately $1.5bn.

Founded in 2009, Bridge is an established leader in residential and industrial real estate as well as other specialised real estate asset classes, the statement on 24 February said.

Led by an experienced senior leadership team and over 300 dedicated investment professionals with significant real estate investment and operating expertise, Bridge’s forward-integrated model, nationwide operating platform and data-driven approach have fostered organic growth and consistently produced desirable outcomes across asset classes.

Bridge will provide Apollo with immediate scale to its real estate equity platform and enhance Apollo’s origination capabilities in both real estate equity and credit, which is expected to benefit Apollo’s growing suite of hybrid and real estate product offerings.

Bridge manages approximately $50bn of high-quality AUM in real estate products targeting both institutional and wealth clients and is expected to be highly synergistic with Apollo’s existing real estate equity strategies and leading real estate credit platform.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Apollo’s fee-related earnings upon closing.

Apollo partner and co-head of equity David Sambur said: “We are pleased to announce this transaction with Bridge, which is highly aligned with Apollo’s strategic focus on expanding our origination base in areas of our business that are growing but not yet at scale.

"Led by a respected real estate team including Executive Chairman Bob Morse and CEO Jonathan Slager, Bridge brings a seasoned team with deep expertise and a strong track record in their sectors. Their business will complement and further augment our existing real estate capabilities, and we believe we can help scale Bridge’s products by leveraging the breadth of our integrated platform.

"We look forward to working with Bob and the talented Bridge team as we seek to achieve the strategic objectives we laid out at our recent Investor Day.”

Bridge executive chairman Bob Morse said: “We are proud to be joining Apollo and its industry-leading team, who share our commitment to performance and excellence. This transaction will allow the Bridge and Apollo teams to grow on the strong foundation that Bridge has built since 2009 as we work to pursue meaningful value and impact for our investors and communities.

"With Apollo’s global integrated platform, resources, innovation and established expertise, we are confident that Bridge will be positioned for the next phase of growth amid growing demand across the alternative investments space.”