Amplegest and Octo AM unveiled on 17 December their "proposed merger in the coming months", subject to approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This transaction represents a virtuous opportunity for private and institutional clients, wealth management networks and advisors (WMAs), employees and the group as a whole. By combining the complementary skills and resources of each entity, the group will be able to meet client expectations even better and strengthen its market position.

The new entity will represent €4.7bn euros of assets under management.

Founded in 2007, Amplegest is a French entrepreneurial asset management firm with three business lines: Private Wealth Management, Asset Management and Family Office.

The story between Octo AM and Amplegest began in 2018 when Octo AM became the bond subsidiary of Amplegest. In 2021, like Amplegest, Octo AM became a subsidiary of the Cyrus Group.

Following this merger, the Octo brand, its range of funds and its teams will be retained, Octo AM being recognized as an innovative player specializing in value bonds.

As part of this integration, Matthieu Bailly, founder of Octo AM, will be appointed deputy managing director of Amplegest, responsible for bond management. He will also join the Amplegest Management Committee.

Subscribed to the Cyrus group's mandate management and distributed externally in France and French-speaking Europe by the Amplegest sales team headed by Jean-François Castellani, the Octo AM range, including the Octo Credit Value and Octo Credit Value IG funds, is part of the offering proposed by Amplegest alongside the flagship funds of the equity range such as Amplegest Pricing Power (Euro and US) and the new NOVA international flexible management range.