AMLA consults on new rules for cross-border information exchanges

The Anti Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) is consulting on introducing rules for cross-border information exchanges between financial intelligence units (FIUs).

The new standards would specify when a suspicious activity report concerns another EU country and should be shared with that country’s FIU and set the criteria for how it should be imparted.

A report can be passed on as a full cross-border report or as a cross-border dissemination – a focused set of key data.

The AML said the criteria are objective and built on structured data, meaning they can be applied automatically within FIU.net, the secure network FIUs already use. This should result in more dependable cooperation that relies less on case-by-case judgement and helps to avoid both over- and under-sharing, the supervisory body added.

“With these standards, AMLA delivers on one of its core mandates: improving FIU cooperation across borders,” AMLA said.

“Today, FIU information sharing relies on practices built up over time, and approaches differ from one country to the next, creating delays and legal uncertainty. The draft rules give every FIU in the EU a common, clear basis for the cross-border sharing of information, strengthening efficiency and consistency in the fight against financial crime.”

The consultation runs until 6 October 2026.