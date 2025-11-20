Allianz Partners has launched a revamped range of international health insurance plans for individual expats and their families in the UK and Europe under its Allianz Care brand.

The products are exclusively for new business and are designed for those spending 12 months or more away from their home country, including expatriates, students, digital nomads, professionals and families living or working abroad.

The suite comprises a trio of core offerings: Base, Enhanced, and Signature, with inpatient care included in all three. Optional add-ons, such as outpatient services and dental care, are available, allowing customers to tailor coverage to their specific healthcare needs.

Key features of the core plans include:

Private room hospital accommodation

Medical Repatriation benefits are embedded in all plans

Maternity is a standard offering in Enhanced and Signature core plans with a 12-month waiting period

Bariatric surgery is embedded in Enhanced and Signature plans with a 24-month waiting period

Key features of the outpatient (optional) plans include:

Cancer screenings

No waiting periods for out-patient psychiatry and psychotherapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy covered on all plans

Sleep apnoea included on Enhanced and Signature plans

Health and wellbeing checks covered on all plans

Allianz is planning further launches in other regions, including Dubai and APAC.

Mariana Ishchuk, global head of product management and innovation, health, at Allianz Partners, said: "This launch marks a major step forward in delivering world-class coverage while making it easy for our customers and brokers to choose the right cover.

"We’ve listened closely to feedback from our customers and brokers, and the new Care plans now include additional benefits as part of the core offering, reduced waiting periods for key services like maternity, psychology, and expanded outpatient coverage.

"The revamp of our Care Plans aligns with our strategic vision and strong commitment to delivering a best-in-class proposition to our customers."