Allfunds, the B2B wealthtech platform for the funds industry, today unveiled the launch of ANA (Allfunds Navigation Assistant), a new AI powered feature which improves usability and functionality for Allfunds Connect users, both fund houses and distributors, to better navigate the platform and evolve their experience.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud (a partnership established with Allfunds and announced in April 2024), ANA simplifies user interaction with Allfunds’ ecosystem of over 250,000 funds. It empowers clients to track market trends effectively and make better-informed investment decisions.

Key features of ANA include:

• Advanced screening of funds, uncovering investment opportunities across asset classes, data-points and ratings, eliminating the need for manual analysis through its precise filters.

• Intuitive navigation. Allfunds’ Connect platform to effectively assimilate complex data into easily visual and actionable insights, driven by straight forward controls.

• Detailed comparisons. Facilitates side-by-side analysis of multiple funds across a broad spectrum of metrics for informed, data-driven decisions.

The launch of ANA follows the recent roll-out of Allfunds Navigator, a tool that integrates real-time market data, AI, and machine learning to support fund distribution efforts, offering clients a strategic edge through actionable insights.

Allfunds is dedicated to the continuous enhancement of ANA and future updates will expand its capabilities in line with advancements in AI language models, ensuring clients benefit from the latest technological developments to streamline decision-making.

Juan de Palacios, chief strategy and product officer at Allfunds, said: “With ANA, we empower users to make confident, informed decisions by harnessing the full potential of the Allfunds Connect ecosystem. This is just the beginning—our focus remains on combining technological excellence with client-centric innovation to uphold the market-leading service we are known for.”