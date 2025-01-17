Allfunds, the B2B wealthtech platform for the funds industry with €1.5trn in assets under administration has named Sebastian Henrichs as senior advisor to accelerate growth in Germany and Austria.

In a statement today (16 January), it said Germany, with its sophisticated financial ecosystem, is a key market for Allfunds, offering vast potential for growth and innovation in WealthTech solutions, and additional scope to roll out platform and digital services in line with growing demand for these types of solutions.

Henrichs "will play a pivotal role in delivering against these goals, strengthening the company’s positioning and accelerating its growth in Germany. With an extensive track record of successfully growing and scaling businesses in the asset and wealth management sector, he brings deep market insights and a robust network of industry relationships".

Previously serving as CEO of FNZ in Germany and Fondsdepot Bank, he also has extensive experience with banking regulators in Germany and Europe. His background as a CFO and various board roles in Software, Cloud, and Finance businesses across Germany, Luxembourg, and the UK further underscore his ability to drive Allfunds’ success in this key market.

Juan Alcaraz, CEO and Founder of Allfunds, said: “Understanding the unique needs of our clients in Germany is key to keep building on our success. With Sebastian’s deep knowledge of the market and extensive expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver our value proposition effectively and strengthen our position in this critical region.”

Henrichs said: “I am thrilled to advise Allfunds and contribute to their growth strategy in Germany. Leveraging Allfunds’ leading technology, expertise, and industry know-how, I look forward to collaborating with Allfunds to deliver innovative solutions that meet client’s needs and drive success in this exciting market.”