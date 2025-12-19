Investment platform AJ Bell has launched a new portfolio in its Gilt MPS range, Gilt MPS 4, which is now available via the AJ Bell Investcentre platform.

Since launching in April 2025, AJ Bell said its Gilt MPS range has been popular with advisers amid a backdrop of record high markets fuelling demand for tax efficient, flexible and lower risk investments to diversify client portfolios.

The Gilt MPS range was launched to provide tax efficient solutions for advisers to invest in gilts across rolling maturity dates to suit their clients’ needs. It carries an investment management charge of 0.10% annually, and caters to the rising popularity of UK gilts among advisers seeking cash-like returns. Advised clients will be able to invest as little as £10,000 into the range.

The Gilt MPS 1 portfolio will also no longer be available to invest from 2 January 2026 as one of the two issues is set to mature, leaving one issue remaining in the portfolio.

Ryan Hughes, AJ Bell Investments managing director, said: "Since launching the MPS earlier this year, advisers have told us of the increasing need for clients to be flexibility invested in lower risk assets that provide cash-like returns, something that is particularly helpful for investors in the decumulation phase. On top of this, record high markets have fuelled an appetite to diversify client portfolios and invest as tax efficiently as possible.

“Short-dated, low coupon gilts trading below par in particular offer an extremely attractive option for clients, with the tax advantaged treatment of gains at redemption making them a compelling alternative to cash or near-cash assets for clients seeking risk free returns."