AES has appointed former editor-in-chief of Investment International and International Adviser Mark Battersby as managing director of its new knowledge platform.

AES Education has been created to help international executives and families make faster progress in their lives and careers.

In his new role Battersby will oversee the development of learning content, decision-support tools and real-world insights designed to help clients make sense of complexity, avoid costly mistakes, and get better results.

Battersby has spent 15 years of covering the international finance sector and was most recently director and editor-in-chief at G&M Media, where he led strategic content and digital innovation across platforms serving financial professionals worldwide.

Sam Instone, founder of AES, said: “Mark’s appointment is a major step towards our vision of making the world healthy, wealthy and wise.”

“AES Education straddles our family wealth and employee benefits business by providing the tools to deliver the one thing that all the best performers share: better judgement and better decisions.

“By helping those we serve master the best of what other smart people have already proved works, we hope to take advantage of the unparalleled opportunity to create positive change. Mark brings the insight and credibility to lead this initiative.”

Battersby added: “In a world where financial lives are more complex than ever, the ability to understand, simplify and make wise decisions has never been more valuable. AES Education is here to equip clients with the clarity and confidence they deserve – and I’m thrilled to be leading it.”