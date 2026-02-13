Aegon launches new offshore bond partnership with Standard Life

Aegon has launched a new offshore bond partnership with Standard Life to give advisers more options to support clients with tax-efficient and long-term planning solutions. The provider has also launched a new Junior ISA, it revealed today.

Aegon's new offshore bond partnership with Standard Life creates a trio of offshore bond partnerships, alongside Canada Life and Utmost. Our sister title International Adviser recently reported a resurgence in interest in offshore bonds ahead of tax rule changes in the UK.

The new Junior ISA allows parents or legal guardians to invest up to £9,000 per tax year on behalf of a child, with no annual platform charge applied until age 18. It follows the launch of Aegon's Junior SIPP.

In addition, Aegon has made it easier for advisers to move client money efficiently between accounts, including improvements to GIA to ISA transfers and the set-up of regular contributions for the next tax year, designed to support smoother, more straightforward planning beyond tax year end.

Ronnie Taylor, chief distribution officer at Aegon, said: “We start 2026 as we finished 2025, focused on delivering for advisers and supporting them through one of the busiest periods in the financial planning calendar. Continued investment in our proposition, processes and digital journeys means advisers can complete key tasks more easily – from ISA top-ups and SIPP contributions to existing GIA to ISA transfers.

“As regulatory and economic conditions continue to evolve, advisers need practical solutions that help them make tax-efficient decisions for clients with confidence. By expanding our proposition with new options such as the Junior ISA and offshore bond, alongside ongoing simplification across the platform, we’re making it easier for advisers to meet client needs with less complexity.”