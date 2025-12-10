Aegon is considering putting its UK business up for sale, it announced in a market update today.

Speaking at its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, the international retirement pension provider and investment platform said it has begun a "strategic review of Aegon UK, evaluating all options, including divestment".

Aegon's UK business includes its Aegon Platform (formerly Cofunds), the Aegon Retirement Choices (ARC) Platform, and its workplace pensions arm.

"In the UK, Aegon’s strategy to transform Aegon UK into a leading digital savings and retirement platform, as outlined in June 2024, continues to make good progress and the business remains a reliable and growing source of revenues for the Group," the firm said in a statement.

"In the context of our stronger focus on the US, Aegon will begin a strategic review of Aegon UK to assess the best way to accelerate and maximise value for all stakeholders. In this review all options will be evaluated, including a potential divestment."

The business said it will "continue to invest in profitable growth" with respect to its international business, including in Spain & Portugal, Brazil, China, and Transamerica Life Bermuda.

"These businesses, primarily operated through partnerships, will continue to upstream remittances and contribute to the Group’s operating results," it said.

Aegon UK has been contacted for further comment.