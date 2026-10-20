Quilter Cheviot adds liquidity portfolio and index-tracker strategies to MPS range

Quilter Cheviot has added a short-term liquidity portfolio to its managed portfolio service (MPS) and launched three new strategies within its index-tracker MPS.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the MPS, the Liquidity MPS gives advisers a dedicated solution for clients’ short-term capital requirements and planned withdrawals.

The portfolio can be used as a standalone strategy or alongside the Building Blocks and Index+ portfolios to help clients meet their near-term needs without interfering with their long-term investment strategy.

Launching on 30 October, the portfolio invests predominantly in a range of high-quality money market funds and has a portfolio management cost of 0.10%.

Quilter Cheviot is also adding three new strategies to its IDX index-tracker MPS range and renaming it as Index+ to reflect the range’s capabilities. The Index+ MPS, which combines index-tracking funds with active alternatives accessed through the Building Block funds, now features the same seven risk levels as the Building Blocks MPS.

Michelle Andrews, managing director - distribution at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Over the past 25 years, advisers have navigated changing tax rules, new regulations, evolving technologies, shifting client needs and geopolitical turmoil. Throughout it all, experienced investment management and diversified portfolios have remained essential. The continued growth of managed portfolio services reflects that enduring need.

“This milestone is an opportunity to give advisers greater choice and practical innovations that can materially improve client outcomes. Choice matters in a highly personalised market. By introducing a liquidity strategy and an enhanced index range, we are helping advisers serve a broader range of clients without compromising asset allocation discipline or cost efficiency.”

Simon Doherty, head of managed portfolio services at Quilter Cheviot, added: “Advisers need investment solutions that deliver strong outcomes and demonstrate clear value for the costs and charges clients pay. The Liquidity MPS and Index+ range are designed to do exactly that, offering actively managed portfolios across risk profiles with distinct investment approaches and cost points.”