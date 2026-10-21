Fidelity International has added a range of risk-managed equity solutions to its active ETF offering.

The Dynamic Buffer ETF range is designed to help investors navigate equity market drawdowns while remaining invested for long-term growth.

The first products in the range to come to market are the Fidelity Global Equity Dynamic Buffer UCITS ETF (FGLB) and the Fidelity US Equity Dynamic Buffer UCITS ETF (FUSB. Both have OCFs of 0.50%.

The inaugural ETFs were listed on Borsa Italiana and Xetra today (21 October) with further listings on the London Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange for 22 October and for 26 October respectively.

Neil Davies, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: “Market corrections are a recurring feature of equity investing and can occur without warning. For investors, the challenge is how to navigate these periods without losing sight of their long-term investment objectives.

“Our Dynamic Buffer range has been designed with this in mind, combining Fidelity’s research-driven equity approach with a systematic downside buffer target. It brings a new type of equity solution to our active ETF range, broadening the choice available to clients as we continue to grow our offering.”