The FCA has launched a consultation on how firms using decentralised finance (DeFi) can comply with its rules on financial crime and Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs).

The new non-Handbook guidance also covers operational resilience and provides illustrative examples of measures firms may wish to consider.

“By helping firms better manage these risks, the proposed guidance aims to protect consumers, uphold market integrity and promote effective competition,” the FCA said.

Firms using DeFi – financial services facilitated by distributed ledger technology – are advised to read the guidance consultation alongside the consultation paper on cryptoasset perimeter guidance.

The consultation closes on 18 November 2026 with the final guidance due to be published in January 2027. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 will bring new cryptoasset activities into the FCA’s regulatory perimeter from 25 October 2027.